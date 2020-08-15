Fan Complains Of Internet Speed, Sonu Sood Replies; Talks About Mission Philippines

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday announced he will arrange travel of 39 children from the Philippines to New Delhi for their liver transplant surgery. The actor, who has catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be flying 39 kids, between ages one to five, to the national capital for their medical treatment.

Talking about the same with Republic TV on Saturday, Sood said, "Unfortunately, we lost around 6 kids in the last 10 days and it was important for them to reach Delhi for surgery. I came across these little kids. Several underprivileged Filipino children suffering from a liver disease called biliary atresia were not able to travel due to the pandemic. I was after the whole mission. They are little angels. As we speak today, they are in Delhi having their surgery."

"There's nothing more satisfying than helping others. Today, I feel I've got the real independence because I have a purpose. We should pledge to help others," Sood told Republic TV.

Earlier, the actor along with his team rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation. Sood recently launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

Talking about the strange messages he receives, Sood said, "I also get strange messages and I really don't know what to do. I can feel them because maybe this is the only helpline they think they have."

Can you manage till tomorrow morning? right now busy with getting someone’s computer repaired, someone’s marriage fixed, getting someone’s train ticket confirmed, someone’s house’s water problem. Such important jobs people have assigned to me 😜😂😂🙏 कृपा ध्यान दें। https://t.co/Ks4TF9yqHR — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 14, 2020

14th aug 2020 ,finally going back to India , from Manila.!all thanks to Sir @SonuSood and his team for working so hard for getting us back together.! And also making travel arrangements for 39 Filipino who were travelling to New Delhi for liver transplant

We all are thankful to u pic.twitter.com/EHDFyUprZ6 — karishma (@karishm11084452) August 14, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

