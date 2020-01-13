The Debate
Vishal Dadlani And Kim Sharma's PDA Set Tongues Wagging; Fans Ask If They Are Dating

Bollywood News

Vishal Dadlani was spotted having brunch with actor Kim Sharma. When the paps spotted Kim giving a peck to Vishal on the cheek, fans ask if they are dating.

vishal dadlani

Singer Vishal Dadlani was spotted with Mohabbatein actor Kim Sharma in Bandra. Vishal Dadlani and Kim Sharma were spotted outside an eatery by the paparazzi. The singer and the actor seemed surprised as they spotted the paparazzi. The pictures of the two surfaced online and the netizens couldn’t help but wonder if the two are dating. Check out the pictures here.

ALSO READ: Vishal Dadlani's Super Hit Songs That Released In 2019; Listen To All Tracks Here

Vishal Dadlani and Kim Sharma spotted in Bandra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

In the picture, Vishal Dadlani can be seen wearing a casual black T-shirt and a pair of dark blue coloured jeans. He completes the look with a pair of dark blue kicks. Kim Sharma wore a white coloured mini-dress and looked stunning in it. She paired the look with a pair of nude pumps. She carried a golden coloured clutch along with her as well.

ALSO READ: Fan Posts Pic Of Vishal Dadlani & Kapil Sharma Wearing The Same Sweatshirt; Singer Replies

Vishal Dadlani dating

While bidding adieu, Kim Sharma places a peck on Vishal Dadlani’s cheek. Fans seem to question if the two are dating after the actor plants a kiss on the cheek of the singer. many have liked the pictures while some have added heart emojis to their picture. Three pictures of the couple were shared while the two seem to be laughing it off in the first picture, they can be seen involving in some PDA in the second one.

ALSO READ: Vishal Dadlani Reacts After Devendra Fadnavis Resigns From The CM Post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane) on

Kim Sharma was in the news for dating actor Harshvardhan Rane recently. However, the couple called it quits after dating for some time. He even posted an adorable post for Kim on his social media account. He was seen referring to the actor as Wonder Woman as well as superhuman.

ALSO READ: Vishal Dadlani And Shekhar Ravjiani's Best Compositions Till Now

 

 

