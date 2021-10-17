Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Rashmika Mandanna As She Shuts Down A Troll With Kind Message

Dear Comrade star Rashmika Mandanna is fondly called 'National Crush' by her fans. Recently, the actor noticed a troll on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, that wondered how and why Rashmika gets cast in lead roles on a regular basis.

The actor managed to come across the tweet and shut down the troll with a kind message. Rashmika's message to the troll has received loads of love from her fans. Many netizens appreciated her easy-going attitude. Scroll down to read more.

Rashmika Mandanna shuts down the troll with a kind message

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rashmika Mandanna reacted to the troll that wondered why does she get cast as a lead in every film. She simply wrote, "Naa acting kosam (It's because of my acting)" along with laugh-out-loud emojis in response. The troll had replied to the Dussehra poster by the makers of Kishore Tirumala's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which also features Sharwanand. Later, the netizen deleted his comment. Many fans were so impressed by the actor's reply that they took to the comment section to appreciate her kindness.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talented actors in the Tollywood industry, who is now also foraying into the Bollywood industry. The actor is known for her lively nature, radiant smile, down-to-earth nature, which is appreciated by the fans.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Rashmika will next be seen in the highly-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, which is helmed by Sukumar. Pushpa: The Rise is the first installment that will be released globally on December 17. The actor is currently gearing up for her Telugu film, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu.

The actor also has two Bollywood films in the pipeline. Marking her Bollywood debut, she will be seen in Mission Majnu where she will be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra, and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika was last seen in Sulthan, which is helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. She was paired opposite Karthi.

According to ANI, speaking about her Bollywood debut film, Rashmika Mandanna said, "Firsts are always the most special, and Mission Majnu being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people.".

Image: Instagram/@rashmikamandanna