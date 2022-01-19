Fans Cheer For Kartik Aaryan As Actor Plays Football In Mumbai; Watch Viral Video

Kartik Aaryan is seen engaging with his fans time and again, sometimes obliging them with pictures and autographs while otherwise engaging in football sessions with them occasionally. The Dhamaka actor was recently seen enjoying a football game with a team of girls, glimpses from which have now gone viral on social media.

Decked up in dapper athleisure wear, the actor can be seen running across the ground as he tries to get hold of the ball from the opposite team. As he grabs hold of the situation, the opponent team covers him and takes the reigns again. Kartik finally smiles as fans loudly cheer for him.

Kartik Aaryan plays football with his fans in Mumbai

Paparazzi account Manav Manglani posted a video of the actor indulging in the sport, as he paces back and forth amid the intense match. Clad in a neon yellow jacket with matching shoes and black shorts, the actor looks dapper. Take a look at the viral video here:

Only days back, Kartik shared an adorable video of a little boy running across the ground as he plays football with the actor. Towards the end, the toddler comes and hugs the actor tightly. In the caption, Kartik wrote, "My cutest Football partner."

The actor has witnessed his share of bizarre moments with fans, and recently spilt beans on one such instance where a false headline stated that he had married a fan. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik quipped that a fan approached him with a marriage proposal at a promotional event, with many people witnessing it. A spectator then went on to publish the fake article, which was far away from reality. Kartik, however, described it as a 'really laugh-worthy thing' to him.

More on Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He will now be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. He also has a film alongside Kriti Sanon titled Shehzada in the pipeline. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is set to be released on November 4, 2022. The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. He will also be seen in films like Freddy and Captain India.

