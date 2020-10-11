Last Updated:

As Amitabh Bachchan Turns 78, Fans Wait Outside Actor's Bungalow; Celebs Post Wishes

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 78th birthday on Sunday. While fans of the actor wait outside his house, celebs have wished him on social media.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal
Amitabh Bachchan spotted at Juhu
1/14
Viral Bhayani

The Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan spotted at Juhu on his 78th birthday on Sunday.

Divya Dutta arrives at the Bachchan bungalow
2/14
Viral Bhayani

Actor Divya Dutta reached superstar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow to give birthday gifts to the veteran actor on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan's fans wait outside his bungalow
3/14
Viral Bhayani

Wearing T-shirts that read 'Celebrating 78th birthday - #ABEFTEAM', Amitabh's Extended Family - his fans- wait to catch a glimpse of the birthday boy.

Birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan
4/14
Viral Bhayani

Fans have put up banners with their best wishes for the veteran actor on his 78th birthday on October 11.

Fans wish their favourite star on his birthday
5/14
Viral Bhayani

More good wishes for the veteran actor have been strung up along the road outside his Juhu residence.

Ayushmann wishes his 'Gulabo Sitabo' co-star
6/14
Instagram @ayushmannk

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a still from their film 'Gulabo Sitabo' and wrote heartwarming wishes for the iconic superstar.

Riteish Deshmukh wishes his 'Aladdin' co-star
7/14
Twitter @riteishd

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "May God grace you the best of health & long life. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to be in the same frame as you. Gods have surely blessed me."

Ajay Devgn wishes the superstar
8/14
Twitter @ajaydevgn

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir"

Anushka Sharma posts best wishes for Amitabh
9/14
Instagram @anushkasharma

The mom-to-be has the sweetest wish for Amitabh Bachchan as she calls him a "true legend".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes Amitabh Bachchan
10/14
Instagram @priyankachopra

The 'desi girl' also wished the superstar with a throwback picture and best wishes.

Neil Nitin Mukesh wishes Amitabh
11/14
Twitter @NeilNMukesh

"You have been my biggest inspiration, like for millions of others . You’re grace , class and persona is unparalleled.", said Neil as he wished the superstar.

Neha Dhupia wishes Amitabh
12/14
Instagram @nehadhupia

Neha Dhupia also shared a throwback photo and wished the veteran actor.

Prabhas wishes superstar Amitabh Bachchan
13/14
instagram @actorprabhas

'Baahubali' fame Prabhas also wished the legendary actor with a photo from the veteran's younger days. 

Vicky Kaushal wishes Amitabh Bachchan
14/14
Instagram @vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal also posted a photo from Amitabh Bachchan's youth and shared his wishes for the veteran actor on his birthday.

 

 

