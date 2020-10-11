As Amitabh Bachchan Turns 78, Fans Wait Outside Actor's Bungalow; Celebs Post Wishes

Actor Divya Dutta reached superstar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow to give birthday gifts to the veteran actor on Sunday.
Wearing T-shirts that read 'Celebrating 78th birthday - #ABEFTEAM', Amitabh's Extended Family - his fans- wait to catch a glimpse of the birthday boy.
Fans have put up banners with their best wishes for the veteran actor on his 78th birthday on October 11.
More good wishes for the veteran actor have been strung up along the road outside his Juhu residence.
Ayushmann Khurrana shared a still from their film 'Gulabo Sitabo' and wrote heartwarming wishes for the iconic superstar.
Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "May God grace you the best of health & long life. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to be in the same frame as you. Gods have surely blessed me."
Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir"
"You have been my biggest inspiration, like for millions of others . You’re grace , class and persona is unparalleled.", said Neil as he wished the superstar.
'Baahubali' fame Prabhas also wished the legendary actor with a photo from the veteran's younger days.
