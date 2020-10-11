As Amitabh Bachchan Turns 78, Fans Wait Outside Actor's Bungalow; Celebs Post Wishes

Vicky Kaushal also posted a photo from Amitabh Bachchan's youth and shared his wishes for the veteran actor on his birthday.

"You have been my biggest inspiration, like for millions of others . You’re grace , class and persona is unparalleled.", said Neil as he wished the superstar.

The mom-to-be has the sweetest wish for Amitabh Bachchan as she calls him a "true legend".

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir"

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "May God grace you the best of health & long life. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to be in the same frame as you. Gods have surely blessed me."

More good wishes for the veteran actor have been strung up along the road outside his Juhu residence.

Fans have put up banners with their best wishes for the veteran actor on his 78th birthday on October 11.

