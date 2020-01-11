Fans Flock Outside Hritik Roshan's House To Wish The Actor On His Birthday

Actor Hrithik Roshan's fans gathered outside his house in Mumbai to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar and wish him on his birthday. The fans brought along flattering posters of Hrithik and performed on his famous songs on the streets. Hrithik too didn’t disappoint his fans waiting outside his house and greeted them from his balcony.

