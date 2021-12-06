Fans Gather Around Govinda's Car In Kanpur, Actor Greets Them With A Smile; See Pics

Govinda made his way through Kanpur on Monday and found his car being surrounded by several fans. A huge crowd gathered around his car and the actor rolled down his window to greet them. Several images of his encounter made their way online.

The actor was seen in a black car as crowd gathered around him on two-wheelers and on foot. The actor greeted them with a smile and won their hearts.

Govinda greets his fans in Kanpur

Govinda was recently in the news after a fake poster began to do the rounds and gave fans the chance to meet the star. The poster also offered fans booking details and the actor took it upon himself to warn fans against the fake news. He took to his Instagram account and mentioned that the poster gave out 'false news'.

The actor recently ventured into the world of music and his second song titled Chasma Chadha Ke released on his YouTube channel on Monday. The actor sang and was also the man behind the story and screenplay of the number. He is also seen shaking a leg in the foot-tapping song's music video. He stared a small glimpse into the music video as he announced the release of the song. He wrote on Instagram, "My second song “Chasma Chadha Ke” is out on my YouTube channel “Govinda Royalles”. I hope you all will love it!"

Listen to Govinda's Chasma Chadha Ke here

This is not the first song the actor has put out. He earlier released a number titled Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa, which became his first song to be up on his YouTube account. The song was released on November 15 and fans were excited about seeing the actor mainly known for his roles in comedy films venture into a new space. He steals the show in the 3-minute song as he shakes a leg and enthrals the audience with his voice and lyrics. The number was composed by Nitesh Ramchandra and Govinda himself directed the music video.

Listen to Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa here

Image: Instagram/@govinda_herono1