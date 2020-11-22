Fans Gather For Peaceful Candle March In Support Of Sushant Singh Rajput In Guwahati

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans in Assam called out all the SSR warriors for a 'Peaceful Ground Protest' in Guwahati to fight for the justice. The Memorial Yatra, as many called it includes prayers, slogans and candle march for Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for SSR is getting louder and louder with every passing day. Fans in Guwahati came out for a silent candle march. "Public won't stop. The voice will only keep rising, people will join us," said Sushant Singh's close friend.

For fans, friends and family of Sushant Singh Rajput, it has been a difficult journey since June. Many have organised tributes, protests and events to deal with the pain. Many are unhappy with the pace with which the case is leading and have been venting out at the investigating agencies probing his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Meanwhile, in the latest update, the Enforcement Directorate that had been probing the allegations of financial fraud against Rhea Chakraborty and other accused, has sent a Letter Rogatory to Hungary government. They have sought co-operation and help in the investigation regarding a Rs 17 crore suspicious missing payment. The Central Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the case, but without making any major update in the last few weeks.

Shekhar Suman unhappy with no 'update' in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

