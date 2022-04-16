Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans' are on cloud nine after the duo recently exchanged vows on April 14, 2022, in a regal yet private wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. After a whirlwind romance for five years, the couple finally took their relationship a step ahead and have now become the official husband and wife.

Post Ranbir-Alia's union, adorable glimpses from the fairytale wedding took the internet by storm. Several guests and family members who attended the wedding have now begun posting unseen pictures from the royal ceremony. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Phere' pics have left the fans in awe of the couple.

Ranbir-Alia's Phere pics out

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was a close-knit affair, with close family members and friends witnessing the dreamy wedding. Family members like Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani have posted unseen moments from the special day.

From Gathbandhan photos to the duo raising the roast, the internet is buzzing with glimpses of the new power couple of the town. Recently, photographer Varinder Chawla posted a picture of Ranbir and Alia's Phere, giving fans a sneak peek into the couple's 'happy' moment. The post was captioned as, "That happy faces!!! Won our hearts 🥰 #RanAlia #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor #Wedding #VarinderChawla"

Take a look:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "I never saw such a happy bride" whereas another wrote "Awwww❤️❤️"

Take a look at some more glimpses from the couple's wedding:

Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Alia Bhatt on 14th April took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her royal wedding. Sharing the pictures, Alia penned a heartfelt caption and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial