Fans Greet Emraan Hashmi Outside His Home To Celebrate Actor's Birthday: Watch

After witnessing a powerful feat at the box office with his latest released film Mumbai Saga, Emraan Hashmi is now looking forward to his next film Chehre. Emraan who celebrated an eventful birthday on March 24, received wishes from fans all across. Recently, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Emraan where he was mobbed by his fans outside his residence who celebrated his birthday in a memorable manner.

Emraan Hashmi's birthday celebrations

His fans gathered with a cake and sang the birthday song. Interestingly, as a gift, one of his fans was spotted singing a song from one of his iconic films while the other was seen imitating his powerful dialogue from a film. The actor cut the cake and handed it over to his fans to distribute it among themselves. His fans were seen clicking selfies while wishing him on the special day. The actor who was strict in following the COVID protocol declined a fan's request o remove his mask and get a picture clicked with her.

After obliging fans with a selfie, the actor rushed towards his car with his fans following him for some more clicks together. While captioning the post, Viral Bhayani wrote, "Such cool fans, some are even showcasing their talents, plus we have the look-alike of #emranhashmi who regularly visits the gym to meet him. Today on the occasion of his birthday." The beautiful gesture of the fans and the actor caught the attention of his followers in the comment section where they praised Emraan for his humble attitude. They also hailed his fans for celebrating his birthday so large-heartedly. On his birthday, the actor's wife Parveen shared a picture of the birthday boy along with their son Ayaan to wish him.

Meanwhile, the actor has been basking in the success of his latest released film Mumbai Saga that starred John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles, along with actors like Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, and Gulshan Grover. Emraan plays the role of Inspector Vijay Sarvarkar in the movie. The movie is set in the '80s and 90s and is an action crime thriller.

(Image credit: Instagram)