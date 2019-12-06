Flashback Picture Of Stars Deepika And Kareena Has Left The Internet Baffled; See Pics

This Friday, December 6, a flashback picture of the Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone along with other celebrities has been going viral and has left the internet baffled. In the internet world, Flashback Fridays is a popular social sharing trend, especially on Instagram, where one posts a photo or video from the past on a Friday and hashtags it #FlashbackFriday. Recently, a fan page on Instagram shared an old picture of Deepika Padukone standing behind Kareen Kapoor Khan and John Abraham. In the photograph, she looks very different and almost unrecognisable.

Flashback Friday

The picture was posted on a fan page on Instagram. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen sitting in the middle holding up her award with a gracious smile. She is wearing a pink off-shoulder top and has left her hair open and kept it on one side of her shoulder with a side parting. Her makeup is minimal and she is wearing a pair of earrings as accessories. John Abraham is seen sitting next to her wearing a buttoned-up shirt and sporting his signature long hair look. He too is holding his award up for the photograph. Behind Kareena, Deepika Padukone is seen standing piously, wearing a pink dress with a plunging neckline. She has tied half her hair back and has a side parting. Deepika too has minimum makeup and only long earrings to round her lookup. Author Chetan Bhagat and former Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are also present in the picture along with Mona Singh, who is dressed up as her debut character from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Deepika Padukone, who is now regarded as one of the most beautiful faces of the Bollywood industry, has left her fans baffled as they think that she looks rather unrecognisable and different in this particular picture. Deepika has a loyal fanbase and has won several best actor awards during her acting career. Deepika is currently gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's next movie Chhapaak in which she is the leading actor. The story is based on a real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

