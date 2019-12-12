The Debate
The Debate
Fans Perform Pooja At Raghavendra Temple On Superstar Rajinikanth’s Birthday

Bollywood News

Superstar Rajinikanth stepped into his 70th year on Thursday and the actor's wide fan following made sure that day was celebrated in a grand manner

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Superstar Rajinikanth stepped into his 70th year on Thursday and the actor's wide fan following made sure that day was celebrated in a grand manner. The die-hard fans of the 'Thalaivar' on Thursday morning performed a full-fledged special pooja for his well being at Ragevendra Temple, Chennai.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
