Fans Say 'we Are With You' As Sushant's Sister Demands Justice; Ankita Shares Video

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been actively demanding justice for the late actor via her social media. She often shares pictures and videos of Sushant to keep him alive through her memories. Just hours after she posted a picture demanding CBI investigation for Sushant's death, she took to her social media to share a video requesting everyone to come together and demand CBI investigation for the late actor's death. Take a look at her video.

Shweta Singh Kirti demands CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput in new video

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter as well as Instagram to post the video. In the video, she introduces herself and requests everyone to join hands in demanding CBI for Sushant. She added that they deserve the truth and justice must be served. She further added that they won’t be able to find closure or live peacefully if it does not happen.

Once again, Shweta requested everyone to demand CBI for SSR. In the end, she holds a placard that reads, “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIForSSR”. She wrote in the caption, “We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. ðŸ™ #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput”. She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM’s Office, and Amit Shah in her caption.

Fans and followers were quick to jump into the comments section and announce their support for the same. One user wrote, “We are together with you, ma'am. We need justice for Sushant. It will happen. Truth will triumph. Hare Krishna â¤ï¸”. Another user wrote, “We are with you Shweta.. ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥”. Indian Cricketer Anand Rajan also commented, “We will fight till we get the justice ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» @shwetasinghkirti”. Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-partner Ankita Lokhande also reposted the same video on her social media.

Shweta Singh Kirti earlier took to her social media to post a picture demanding CBI for SSR. In the picture, she is seen holding a placard as she looks straight into the camera. The card reads, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request #CBIForSSR".

She wrote in the caption, "It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise, we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput". She posted the same on her Twitter as well.

