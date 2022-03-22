Fans Spot THIS Actor's Pic On Ranbir Kapoor's Phone As He Leaves For Brahmastra's Shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming highly-anticipated venture, Brahmastra has managed to grab the headlines for quite some time now. The first look poster of Alia and Ranbir from the much-awaited superhero film escalated fans' excitement. The storyline of the film is also quite unique and different and it revolves around a man realising the influence of some old powers on him, and his association with the strong weapon from ancient Indian texts, Brahmastra. The film will go on floors on 9 September 2022.

Recently, the lead actors were spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they were heading to Varanasi for the last schedule of Brahmastra. The two were seen donned in twinning attires, but what caught netizens' attention was Ranbir Kapoor's phone's wallpaper.

Ranbir Kapoor has THIS actor's photo on his lock-screen

Recently, when Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport, making his way inside the airport, Ranbir’s mobile phone’s wallpaper caught the eye of the paps and they captured a photograph of it. Ranbir has his father late Rishi Kapoor's picture on his phone. The paps handle Varinder Chawla posted the picture on his Instagram handle. The post was captioned as "It’s always the abiding memories that stay back with the family… #RanbirKapoor has kept his dad #Rishi Ji’s wallpaper on his phone."

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor was one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. His sudden demise shook the whole film fraternity. The veteran actor passed away on April 30, 2020, after his two-year-long battle with cancer. Fans will get to see him one last time on the screen in Sharmaji Namkeen which is all set for its digital premiere on March 31.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor papped at the Mumbai airport

Recently, the lovebirds were spotted at the Mumbai airport in coordinated looks. Alia Bhatt was seen donned in a white crop top with a kitten inscribed on it. She paired it with a set of classy bell-bottom jeans and a white handbag. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor sported a loose white tee along with a pair of black jeans. He completed his overall look with a black cap, black sunglasses and shoes.

