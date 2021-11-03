Fans Trend 'Sooryavanshi' On Twitter Ahead Of Release, Checkout Film's Plot & Cast Here

Makers of the upcoming film Sooryavanshi, have created a buzz on social media with their promotions in full swing. The Rohit Shetty-directorial film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead is slated to hit the screens on November 5 on the occasion of Diwali. With just a day left for the release, the excited fans took to Twitter and shared their curiosity.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the cop drama will also feature two of the prominent stars from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe including Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh making a cameo in the film. Sooryavanshi follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. Katrina will be seen playing the role of his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi.

Fans trend #Sooryavanshi ahead of release

One of the fans shared a still from the films’ latest Punjabi track Na Jaa and wrote how she is counting days for the film's release. 'This is really Amazing Star-struck. Omg his Energy ...Aise hi nahi kehte . Khiladaiyon ka Khiladi.' Another Twitter user shared the screenshot of the advance booking and explained how people are excited to watch the film. 'Megastar #Akshaykumar's #Sooryavanshi's first-day advanced booking is 1.4cr till 8:30 Pm (2nd Nov) !! Screens are increasing rapidly... as well as occupancy too.' A third user gave a glimpse of the advance booking of the film in Patna and Bihar and how it has almost gone houseful. 'Patna, Bihar is on fire Fire Note: Cinepolis and Fun Cinemas are yet to start advance booking there #Sooryavanshi PVR INOX OPEN SV BOOKING,' the user chimed in and wrote.

This is really Amazing 🤩

Handstand Akki 🔥😘

Omg his Energy ...Aise hi nahi kehte

Khiladaiyon ka Khiladi #AkshayKumar #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/jTThsKBPPw — Ankita Sinha (Miss Khiladi) (@sonalsinha_9) November 3, 2021

Megastar #Akshaykumar's #Sooryavanshi's first day advanced booking is 1.4cr till 8:30 Pm (2nd Nov) !!



Screens are increasing rapidly... as well as occupancy too 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cqgy3Pk3yt — 𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒋𝒑𝒖𝒕 💞 (@AKs_Lioness) November 3, 2021

Patna, Bihar is on fire 🔥

Note : Cinepolis and Fun Cinemas yet to start advance booking there#Sooryavanshi

PVR INOX OPEN SV BOOKING pic.twitter.com/2pRaryyMf5 — Ankit Singh (@akki_fan_ankit) November 3, 2021



Sooryavanshi plot and cast

The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Gulshan Grover, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff, and more in key roles. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty who had earlier helmed films from his cop universe including Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba. Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release in March 2020 but due to the ongoing pandemic, it will now run theatrically on November 5. The story revolves around how ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi seeks help from two courageous cops to bust a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai.

IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh