Fans Wish Ranbir Kapoor Speedy Recovery As Actor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fans and well-wishers of Ranbir Kapoor have wished him a speedy recovery after the news broke that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram earlier in the day and informed about the Brahmastra actor being contracted the virus and that he is quarantining at home. Neetu also thanked fans for the concern and wrote, “He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.” Netizens flocked to Twitter and started trending the actor while pouring in their best wishes.

Some netizens shared several iconic characters portrayed by the actor on the screen while sending in their love, while the rest shared some emotional notes while praying for the speedy recovery of the actor. Earlier, apart from Neetu, in an interview with Pinkvilla, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had cleared the air of speculation about Ranbir being unwell. When the entertainment portal asked if the speculations are true that Ranbir has got COVID-19, he said "Yes". However, Randhir was quick to add that he "believes" Ranbir is not well, but he is not sure about his diagnosis.

praying for speed recovery of my favorite actor. get well soon bro!! #RanbirKapoor — Chota Gulzar (@Neotheone754) March 9, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery, Hero #RanbirKapoor — AnushkaRita Maa Ki Bahu (@Sid_Ki_Anushka) March 9, 2021

#RanbirKapoor has tested positive for COVID-19.



Get well soon Mera jaan pic.twitter.com/1d2ulZDCnl — Vaseem (@vaseem_jr) March 9, 2021

May Ranbir Get Well Soon ðŸ¤²

May Ranbir Get Well Soon
Health and Happiness For Him
#RanbirKapoor — SS FanCafe || Dipika Stan || (@FancafeSs) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 38-year-old actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, playing the character of actor Sanjay Dutt. Multiple releases are lined up in his kitty, including his first silver-screen collaboration with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The duo is all set to romance in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film was scheduled to release on December 4, 2020. However, the release had been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Apart from it, the Wake-Up Sid actor has a yet-to-be-titled film in his bag, which will be directed by Luv Ranjan. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir in the upcoming Luv Ranjan directorial.