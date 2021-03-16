Farah Khan Ali & DJ Aqeel's Divorce To Pagglait Trailer: Catch Up On Entertainment News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel's divorce to Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait trailer released, many events made headlines on March 16, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel's divorce confirmed

Designer Farah Khan Ali took to her Instagram to share a photo of her former husband DJ Aqeel and also penned a lengthy caption to confirm her separation from him. In the caption of the post, she wrote that Aqeel will always be her family as she will be to him. She further elaborated that this decision was taken by the two of them and no third person was involved in it.

Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait trailer released

The trailer of Sanya Malhotra's comedy-drama film Pagglait was dropped on March 16. The trailer of the film sees Sanya's character Sandhya, whose husband passes away five months after their wedding. It also shows Sandhya behaving in an unusual manner after her husband's demise. The film will release on March 26, 2021, on Netflix.

Pooja Gor's Pratigya returns to TV with season 2

Pooja Gor's hit serial Pratigya returned to the small screen with its season two on Star Bharat. The cast of the show includes Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Asmita Sharma, Ashish Kapoor, Parvati Sehgal and Pearl Grey. This season will see how Pooja's character will fight against social evils.

Anthony Hopkins' Oscar nomination

Anthony Hopkins made history with his Oscar nomination at the age of 83. He is not the 'oldest actor nominee' for his role in The Father at the Oscars. He has played the character of a person suffering from dementia in the film.

Adarsh Gourav on The White Tiger nomination

Adarsh Gourav took to his Instagram to share the news that his film The White Tiger has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. In the caption, he wrote that she is very proud of the entire team. He also congratulated the cast and crew of the film. The film has been nominated along with other films like Borat Subsequent, The Father and Nomadland.

