Farah Khan Ali CONFIRMS Separation From Husband DJ Aqeel: 'We Will Always Be Best Friends'

Farah Khan Ali took to Instagram in order to announce her separation from her husband of several years, DJ Aqeel. The post, as one will soon see below, sees the eminent designer taking a trip down memory lane and reliving their journey from acquaintances to spouses to now a couple that is happily separated. The post also intends on spreading the message that the former couple is rather happy about their decision and expects others to look at this decision from the point of view of a mature person. The post that confirms Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel's separation can be found below.

Farah Khan Ali's post about separation from DJ Aqeel:

The above post also reveals that the former couple, who, although may not be bound by marital ties anymore, will always be family to each other as well as actively co-parent their two children, namely Azaan and Fizaa. Farah even reveals that her children realize that their parents cannot be together as well. In addition to the same, the post even reveals that Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel do not hold grudges or bad blood against each other in any sense of the term. More details regarding Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel's separation will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the couple or by their representatives.

About Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel:

The couple, as per a report on iDiva, first met during the first few months of 1995 at an event where Aqeel was DJing and the eminent jewellery designer was in attendance. Days later, Aqeel came to Farah's rescue by taking her away from a conversation with an acquaintance that she would have rather preferred to not have a conversation with, iDiva reports. Following that encounter, the couple kept meeting and conversing, which eventually led to the two seeing each other and tying the knot in February 1999. The two would go on to become parents to a baby boy, Azaan, and a girl, Fizaa.