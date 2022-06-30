Farah Khan Believes Rishi Kapoor Will Return As Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's Child; Watch

Alia Bhatt was recently the talk of the town after she took to her social media account and announced that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were expecting their first child. The news spread like wildfire and the Dance Deewane Junior team congratulated Neetu Kapoor on the good news. The new promo for the upcoming episode was shared by Colors TV and saw Farah Khan telling Neetu that her late husband, Rishi Kapoor will come back into the family as the happy couple's child.

Farah Khan on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy news

In the short clip of the upcoming Dance Deewane Junior episode, The host Karan Kundrra sends his best wishes to Neetu Kapoor as he congratulates her on the family's news. Translated in English, he said, "Neetu ji will soon become a grandmother, congratulations from us all." The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor responded by saying, "Thank you, you know isse achhi news nahi ho sakti" (Thank you, there cannot be better news than this) Farah then chimed in and said he believes Rishi Kapoor is coming back as Alia and Ranbir's child, and Neetu wholeheartedly agreed.

Watch the short promo clip here

After Alia broke the exciting news online, Neetu Kapoor interacted with paparazzi as she expressed her joy about the news. The actor could not stop smiling as she thanked individuals gathered around her for their wishes. One of the paparazzi said, "Junior Kapoor on the way" and the grandmother-to-be could be seen simling from ear to ear.

Alia Bhatt pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on June 27 to break the exciting news to her fans as she announced that she and Ranbir Kapoor were expecting their first child together. She posted a picture from the hospital as she and Ranbir could be seen looking at the sonogram of their baby on a monitor. The Bollywood star captioned the post, "Our baby ….. coming soon" and wishes began to pour in from friends, fans and actors from the industry.

Image: Instagram/@colorstv, @neetu54