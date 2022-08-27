Farah Khan enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The ace filmmaker leaves no stones unturned in keeping her fans and followers entertained through her interesting posts. Recently, Farah shared a fun video on her Instagram where she is seen following a 'greek tradition' of smashing plates at a restaurant along with her Kids.

Farah Khan shares a fun video

On Friday, Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring herself, her kids Czar, Anya, and Diva. The four are seen breaking ceramic plates in a restaurant in Mumbai. Sharing the video, Farah wrote in the caption, "Better break plates than hearts.. (who will clean the mess though?) #kidsnightout #greektradition." For the unversed, plate smashing is a Greek custom that involves the breaking of plates or glasses during special occasions.

Take a look at the video:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Hahaha a good stressbuster! Fun for kids and adults who cleaned the mess though." Another wrote, "This is actual stress buster." Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped laughing emoticons.

Farah Khan shares a glimpse from her sangeet ceremony

On July 29, Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun throwback glimpse from her sangeet ceremony, where she could be seen grooving with Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji. Calling herself a 'drunk Dulhan' (drunk bride), Farah revealed that she lost her Dupatta, necklace, and hair extensions, seemingly after enjoying the pre-wedding festivity to the fullest.

In the post, Farah is seen donning a bright purple traditional attire with heavy embroidery all over, while Priyanka Chopra and Rani can be seen twinning in red outfits as they danced along. The filmmaker wrote in the caption, "#flashbackfriday .. drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet😂 with @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. ( btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace n hair extensions).. #desigirls"

Take a look at the post:

The pictures received a trail of reactions from fans. For the unversed, the Main Hoon Na filmmaker tied the knot with Shirish Kunder in 2004. The couple welcomed triplets Diva, Anya, and Czar in 2008.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @FARAHKHANKUNDER