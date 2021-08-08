Farah Khan Bumps Into Legendary Icons Reena Roy, Mumtaz & Mallika Randhawa; Check Out

The famous choreographer and filmmaker, Farah Khan took to Instagram to share an iconic picture. Khan bumped into yesteryear actors, Reena Roy, Mumtaz and Mallika Randhawa at a restaurant and could not pass up the chance to click a picture with them. Referring to the celebrities as ‘Icons of Bollywood,’ she captioned the image, "What JOY to bump into my favourite ladies.. #ICONS of Bollywood."

The image shows the four friends dressed in colourful attire. Farah Khan also wrote, "they have such grace and joi de vivre.. n so full of fun." Fans rushed to the comment section to share their love and admiration for the four stars.

Here’s the post from Farah Khan’s Instagram account:

More about Reena Roy

With her debut in Zaroorat in 1972, Roy soon became one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. She basked in the glory of her box-office hits, Kalicharan and Nagin. Apart from these, she also starred in Apnapan, for which she got her hands on Best Supporting Actress at the Filmfare Award. Most recently, she appeared on Indian Idol 12, the Indian singing reality show. Contestants of the show took to the stage to perform some of her iconic numbers.

Mumtaz and her work

Mumtaz is a yesteryear actor famously known for her work in the Bollywood industry. She has been part of films like Chaahat, Ek Nari Ek Brahmachari, Bandhan, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and many more. She began her career in the industry as a child in 1958 in Sone Ki Chidiya. She then took on her role in Stree as a teenager. The actor also took on a role in Khilona in 1970, for which she won a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

All about Farah Khan

Known for being an exceptional director, Khan has helmed superhit films including Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Happy New Year and many more. The actor also made a guest appearance in the 2016 film, Devi, starring Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah and Sonu Sood in prominent roles. She has also judged reality shows like Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Indian Idol.

Picture Credits: Farah Khan Kunder-Instagram

