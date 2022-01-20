Farah Khan Calls Sania Mirza ‘champ’ After She Announces Retirement; Shares Throwback Pic

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared her retirement plans after losing the opening game of her Australian Open campaign on Wednesday. The ace tennis player said the ongoing season is going to be her last year playing tennis at the highest level and that she really wants to give her best.

Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan Kunder, on Thursday, took to Instagram and dropped a throwback picture with Sania. Coming out in her support of her retirement decision, she called her 'champ'.

Farah Khan Kunder extends her support to Sania Mirza's retirement decision

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Farah Khan posted a picture where she can be seen posing with Sania for a selfie picture. Both of them flashed their bright smiles while posing for the camera. As for the caption, Farah wrote, "Need i say ul still b the champ at whatever next is ahead.. @mirzasaniar lov u my friend".

Farah and Sania share a great bond. Both of them are often spotted together and share post of each other on social media. Recently, on Farah's birthday, Sania shared the same picture and wrote, "Happy birthday MY PERSON. I love you". Farah commented on the post, "Missssinnnngggg uuuuu!! Till v meet again".

"I’ve decided this will be my last year playing tennis at the top. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to. My body is wearing down and the recovery is taking much longer than before since I have grown old. I also have a 3-year-old son whom I can't put at risk every time I tour. My knee was hurting even today but I am not saying that's the reason for our defeat," Mirza told reporters after losing the first round of the women's doubles event in Melbourne.

Mirza began playing tennis professionally in 2003, and since then, the Hyderabadi has won six Grand Slam doubles titles. In 2007, the former World No. 1 in doubles also reached the 27th position in the singles rankings, becoming the first female Indian player to reach the top 100 in the singles rankings.

Image: Instagram/@mirzasaniar