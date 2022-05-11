Farah Khan Gives Epic Reply To Chunky Panday After Actor Criticises Her Acting; Fans React

From making her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 to her latest outing Gehraiyaan, actor Ananya Panday has come a long way. Now, recently, the star kid who is quite active on social media uploaded a funny video that even featured filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

The video begins with Ananya introducing herself when she is interrupted by Farah Khan, who exclaims, "Ananya, Ananya, you have won the National Award for Khaali Peeli. "Soon, when the star gets excited after hearing the news, Farah puts an end to the excitement and enacts Ananya's father's famous dialogue 'I am joking'.

Farah Khan gives epic reply to Chunky Panday about daughter Ananya

Ananya captioned the light-hearted video as "50 rupay kaat overacting ke. Always the funniest time with Farah Khan". However, apart from the video, what caught the attention of the fans was the comment from the actor's father and versatile star Chunky Panday. The Housefull actor commented below the video while mocking Farah's acting, in all good sense, and wrote, "Farah you should get the award for overacting in this video."

The Happy New Year director was quick to respond to the comment and wrote, "Apni beti ko sambhal pehle (take care of your daughter first)." Even, the actor's mother, Bhawna commented and wrote, “You and Farah!!!!” with several laughing emojis.

Ananya who is known for her bubbly and chirpy nature won critical appreciation from the fans for her role in the last film Gehraiyaan that premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The Shakun Batra directorial also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, and Dhairya Karva alongside Ananya in key roles.

Apart from this, the actor is set to make a debut as a pan India star alongside South star Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. The film will also feature wrestling star, Mike Tyson. Other than this, the Khaali Peeli star also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

IMAGE: Instagram/ChunkyPanday/AnanyaPanday