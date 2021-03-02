Farah Khan Goofs Around On Set, Tries To Imitate The Beatles' Abbey Road Photo

Farah Khan is known for her goofy humour and sass. From the captions on Instagram to her replies during interviews, Farah Khan delivers her humourous best. She is also active on Instagram to share a funny picture or two featuring herself, or her kids and family.

The Main Hoon Na director took to Instagram once again to share a funny boomerang video. She emulated a famous yesteryear band in the boomerang video. Find out who it is, here.

Farah Khan's latest Instagram post

In this boomerang video, Farah Khan is seen with the members of direction and choreography teams at one of her filming locations. The group is seen emulating a goofy version of the famous 'Abbey Road Walk' by The Beatles. The iconic photo also served as the cover for their 1969 album of the same name. Instead of recreating The Beatles' Abbey Road photo, the group is seen jumping on the black and white zebra crossing.

Fans who understood the reference laughed out in the comments sections and many even dropped the usual heart emojis. She also added hashtags saying that they have undergone and cleared COVID tests and that the masks were removed only for the picture. Celebrities in the past have been bashed for not adhering to the guidelines issued for safety, and Farah Khan cleared the air before anyone could bring up the matter.

The Beatles' Abbey Road Photo

The Abbey Road photo by the British band The Beatles is no less iconic. It has been parodied and recreated by several artists over the years. The zebra crossing now has become a tourist attraction in London. The Beatles consists of four members, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. They are amongst TIME magazine's Top 100 Most Influential people of 20th Century list.

Farah Khan's photos

The Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi actor always shares funny tidbits from her personal and professional life on Instagram. The goofy emulation of The Beatles' Abbey Road photo is another humourous addition to the collection. She often shares pictures of her children leaving fans in awe. She also shares behind-the-scenes photos from the shooting locations. Farah also posts about various social causes she supports and urges her fans to do the same.

