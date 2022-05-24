Farah Khan Has Quirky Birthday Wish For Shirish Kunder; Drops Lovely Pics Of Him With Kids

Popular celebrity Farah Khan often takes to her social media account to share glimpses of her life with her husband Shirish Kunder and her three adorable children. The filmmaker took to her Instagram account to share a sweet and funny birthday wish for her husband and also posted some memorable pictures with her family on the occasion.

Farah Khan sends birthday wishes to her husband Shirish Kunder

Farah Khan took to her social media account on Tuesday and shared a throwback picture of her and her director-husband. The adorable picture featured the duo sharing a warm hug as they smiled for the camera. The next two pictures featured Shirish Kunder sharing some sweet moments with the couple's children, and Farah Khan hilariously implied that they were the reason the duo was stuck to each other for life and mentioned she was never letting him go. She captioned the post, "Too bad. I'm never letting you go happy birthday @shirishkunder ( pics 2&3 will explain why)."

Have a look at the post here

Several actors and friends of the couple took to the comments section and wished Shirish Kunder a happy birthday on May 24. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Chunky Panday, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and many others flooded the comments with their best wishes for Farah Khan's husband. Several netizens also wished Shirish Kunder a happy birthday and sent him their best on his special day.

Farah Khan was recently in the news after she and Ananya Panday filmed a hilarious reel that went viral on social media. The filmmaker-choreographer could be heard saying, "Ananya, Ananya, you have won the National Award for Khaali Peeli". She then enacted Ananya's father, Chunky Panday's famous dialogue and said, "I am joking". Apart from catching netizens' attention, the reel was also viewed by Chunky Panday himself, who took to the comments section and hilariously wrote, "Farah you should get the award for overacting in this video." Farah however reacted to the comment and wrote, "Apni beti ko sambhal pehle" (Take care of your daughter first)."

On the professional front, though Farah last directed Happy New Year, she regularly features on reality shows. Shirish Kunder is known for directing films like Jaan-E-Mann.