Farah Khan's Kids Teach Her The 'new Normal' With Their Kiddie-sized Masks

Farah Khan has been utilising the lockdown to spend some quality time with her family. She often posts adorable pictures and videos of her triplets on her social media to keep her fans updated about her life in quarantine. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it has become a necessity to wear masks at all times. Addressing that, Farah Khan took to her social media to share a picture of her kids in masks.

Farah Khan's kids teach her the 'new normal' with masks

The director’s kids look totally adorable in the picture with their masks on. Farah Khan thanked the makers for the kiddie-sized masks that perfectly fit her kids. Talking about the new normal in her caption, she wrote, “The “NEW NORMAL??” My kids teach me everyday how to adapt to a new world.. ♥️ i try to b what i want them to become. N p.s-thank u @alpareena for these very cool kid sized masks. 😘 #the3Masketeers’. [sic]

She earlier took to her social media to share a slo-mo video of her son Czar. He seems to be having the time of his amid the lockdown as he got a chance to grow his hair longer. In the video, Czar is seen happily shaking his head in order to show off the long hair. Focusing on the same in her caption as well, Farah Kahn wrote, "Im hypnotised!! Sm happy effects of this lockdown.. czar gets to grow out his hair (clearly not using the hairband his mother so painstakingly knitted).. i can keep watching his hair in slo mo.. it calms me🥰 p.s - he s available for shampoo commercials 👍🏻". [sic]

The director has been helping her kids with online schooling. She shared a picture of one of her daughter's projects where they had to recreate a painting. Her daughter looks beautiful as she is lying down with her hair stretched out and pretty flowers scattered all over it. Farah Khan wrote in the caption, "Recreate a painting was a school assignment for my daughters..luckily for them mommy is a hairstylist, make up artist, costumer & photographer all in 1😜quite good I think.. what say ul? #anya #diva SWIPE LEFT". [sic]

On the work front, she earlier worked as a choreographer for Farhad Samji's Housefull 4. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde. Earlier in 2019, Farah Khan also choreographed for Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2 which marked the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday alongside Tiger Shroff.

