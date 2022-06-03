Farah Khan On Jokes Being Cracked At Award Shows: 'It Is Important To Tread A Fine Line'

The Oscar altercation between stars Will Smith and Chris Rock had triggered a debate on social media with stars from the fraternity expressing their take on the same. The entire incident happened after Chris joked about Will's wife Jada Pinkett's hair loss condition at the 94th Academy Awards.

Soon after the slapping incident, Will Smith received a lot of backlash over his sudden move. However, ace Choreographer Farah Khan, who is all set to host the much-awaited event IIFA in Abu Dhabi among others, weighed in on the fact that there should be some limits set when it comes to jokes and on-stage comedy.

Farah Khan shares take on crossing line with jokes after Will-Chriss Oscar altercation

Though the filmmaker did not side with anyone or took names from the industry, however, she shared her views on maintaining a "fine line" between "joking and humiliating someone." The actor also confessed to being in the profession for almost 30 years and knows how her sense of humour can go the extra mile, but she confessed to maintaining dignity while cracking jokes.

During the IIFA Rocks press conference, Farah told ANI, "It is important to tread a fine line between joking with someone and humiliating someone. We have to draw that line. I am in this industry for 30 years now, everyone knows my sense of humour and I can go a little extra..But I can't make the other person feel bad."



IIFA Rocks, which will be hosted by Farah and Aparshakti Khurana, is scheduled to take place on Friday. The power-packed show has an interesting lineup of performances by amazing stars including Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, and Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Asees Kaur.

On the other hand, the main gala night will also see performances by Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, for the unknown, this year the 94th Academy Awards was one of the debated events where Smith had slapped Rock on the stage for joking about Pinkett Smith's bald head, which she shaved because of her struggle with alopecia. Following the incident that drew attention, the Academy has suspended Smith from its membership for 10 years because of his violent altercation at the Oscars.

Image: Instagram/@farahkhankunder