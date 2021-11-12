Farah Khan Poses With Suniel & Dino; Says 'journey Gets Better With Good Looking Friends'

Recently Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder took to her official Instagram handle and treated her fans and followers with an adorable picture featuring herself, actors- Suniel Shetty and Dino Morea.

The trio can be seen happily posing for a selfie, which was apparently clicked at an airport. Sharing the picture, Farah penned a sweet note as she reunited with her 'good looking friends.'

Farah Khan drops an adorable selfie

Taking to the photo-sharing site, choreographer Farah Khan Kunder posted a selfie where she can be seen donning a floral print top, while Suniel Shetty and Dino Morea looked dapper in their casual outfits. Suniel wore a light blue full sleeves t-shirt and he added a printed black bandana and a pair of dark shades to complete his look. He pulled his long hair into a half ponytail. On the other hand, Dino sported a grey t-shirt which he teamed up with a denim jacket and a grey colored beanie cap. He also added dark shades to enhance his look.

Sharing the snap, Farah wrote, "When u bump into friends ( good looking ones) at the airport.. the journey just gets better ♥️ @suniel.shetty @thedinomorea." As soon as the picture was uploaded, many fans and followers rushed to compliment the trio. A few fans also requested the filmmaker to make a sequel to her hit film, Main Hoon Na, which showed Suniel in a role of an antagonist.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is also making headlines as her 13-year-old daughter, Anya Kunder has bagged a Compassionate Kid Award from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. As per a report by MidDay, the award comes in recognition of her work to homeless animals during the novel COVID pandemic.

Anya rescued animals by sketching the animal companions of celebrities in exchange for a Rs 1,000 donation. She raised Rs 4 lakh for numerous animal welfare charities, including PETA India. The 13-year-old also helped feed community animals on Mumbai University's Kalina campus. She joined her mother in encouraging people to help these animals by giving them food, water, affection, and veterinary care. The mother-daughter duo also adopted Indian dogs named Gulab and Jamun.

Image: Instagram/@farahkhankunder/@suniel.shetty/@thedinomorea