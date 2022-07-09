Farah Khan Reacts To Kartik Aaryan Attending Rolling Stones Concert; 'Make Mick Do...'

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is still running successfully in theatres. The film marked the official sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-starrer and also came out to be the biggest blockbuster of his career. After this blockbuster, Kartik was spotted in Europe with his team at a Rolling Stones concert and the star did not fail to share the pictures from his "mad rock n roll night".

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared several photos and videos from the concert. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was seen in a pink hoodie, sticking his tongue out like a true fan. He posed with his team as he took the selfie. Sharing the image on Instagram, he wrote "Mad Rock N Roll Night".

Kartik shares a video of a night at 'The Rolling Stones concert'

Earlier too, the actor had posted videos from the concert. Captioning the post as ‘Jagger Swagger’, he gave a glimpse of the performance that night. In another post, he shared the excitement of all the fans and audience present there to catch The Rolling Stones live. Farah Khan also commented on the video and wrote, “Make Mick do the bhool bhulaiya step" accompanied by smiling emoji. Kartik Aryan has been spotted celebrating the success of his film in several places.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan recently starred in the Bollywood blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and won fans' hearts. The film also featured Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. Talking about the movie and Indian cinema, Kartik Aaryan said, "Our intent was clear when we were making ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ that the entertainment quotient has to be up there," adding, "We created a world which you would get sucked into when you enter the theatre.

The actor is now gearing up for two of his films titled Freddy and Shehzada which are expected to hit the screens this year. He recently wrapped the shoot of Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is the official remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

(Image: @kartikaaryan/Instagram)