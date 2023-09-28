Farah Khan Reacts To Viral Video Of Looking 'incapacitated' During Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan

Filmmaker Farah Khan and actors Sonu Sood and Shekhar Suman faced an unusual situation as they visited the popular Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. In a video circulating online, the trio could be seen navigating a densely packed crowd as they made slow progress in the queue. Shekhar could be seen protecting an elderly individual in the midst of the crowd, while Farah found herself wedged between Sonu and her friend. The Main Hoon Na director looked visibly uncomfortable.

Farah Khan’s last directorial was Happy New Year (2014).

She choreographed Jawan song Chaleya.

Farah Khan reacts to viral video from Lalbaugcha Raja

Farah Khan took to social media and shared her experience of visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja, mentioning, "There was too much crowd... just wanted a quiet darshan... I'm absolutely fine... just too many people pushing and pulling."

Later, Farah Khan expressed her gratitude towards the security personnel, volunteers and police who handle such massive crowds daily. She also thanked Sonu Sood for accompanying her and Rakesh Kothari for personally escorting her during the visit. She shared a video from her darshan, highlighting that despite the initial discomfort, it was a worthwhile and divine experience for every Mumbaikar.

"Had the most amazing darshan of #lalbaughcharaja .. right at his feet.. despite whatever ul see in videos of me looking incapacitated due to crowds i just want to say it was all worth it thank you to the security, the volunteers , n the police who handle such crowds daily with such care n understanding.. n thank you to my dearest @sonu_sood for taking me with him. "

Farah Khan gives a befitting reply to troll

Responding to a troll who questioned her religion, Farah Khan replied, "So???" She stated that religious beliefs and visits to places of worship are not confined to any specific religion.