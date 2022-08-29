Farah Khan Remembers 'guru' Michael Jackson With Throwback Pic On His Birth Anniversary

On Monday, filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to late American singer-songwriter & dancer Michael Jackson to mark the latter's birth anniversary. Michael Jackson was born on 29 August 1958, and passed away on 25 June 25, at his North Carolwood Drive home in the Holmby Hills district of Los Angeles, California, due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. He was acknowledged as one of the most influential cultural leaders of the 20th century and is often dubbed the "King of Pop."

Farah Khan remembers Michael Jackson with a throwback pic

Taking to her Instagram handle on August 29, Farah Khan dropped a throwback picture with Jackson and stated that she met him more than two decades ago in New York. The 57-year-old also called the late icon her 'guru', thereby stating that it was a 'turning point' in her life. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "My guru.. turning point of my life happened when I saw Thriller.. got to meet him in NY 1999.. still to get over that experience.. happy birthday #michealjackson .. #inspiration ♥️ #kingofpop (sic)".

Take a look:

Like many other fans, Farah Khan grew up idolising Michael Jackson. In 2009, Farah told PTI, "I officially had no training in dance and whatever I learnt was from watching Michael Jackson, by watching his videos, especially 'Thriller' over and over again. I consider him as my guru."

Fans got emotional and reacted to the post in bulk, as evident from the comments section. A netizen wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite singer @michaeljackson seeing my favourite director and singer in one photo, made my whole day (sic)". Another fan commented, "Wow you’ll definitely cherish this memory forever! During his peak, very fortunate Farah and super lucky (sic)". Several users flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

(Image: @farahkhankunder/Instagram/@mjjNAED/Twitter)