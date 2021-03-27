Farah Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As She Wins Award For 'Dil Bechara' Choreography

Director and choreographer Farah Khan on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share that she has won a prominent film award for her choreography in Mukesh Chhabra's film Dil Bechara. The song featured the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Dil Bechara was his last film before his unfortunate demise on June 14.

"This one s special.. my only song with @sushantsinghrajput who turned my good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease.. bittersweet feelings while accepting this today.. thank u my bhai Mukesh @castingchhabra I thought im doing u a favour but clearly it was the opposite," Farah wrote. READ | Ankita Lokhande reveals why she did not remove Sushant Singh Rajput's photos after breakup

The director Mukesh Chhabra dropped a comment on Farah's post. He wrote, "congratulations didi thank you for everything @farahkhankunder"

In July last year, Farah shared a post with Sushant and penned an emotional note along with it. Her note read, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him.. I wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because I knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly..” [sic]

Talking about the good times when she was teaching Sushant, she said that she remembered Sushant had once come as a celebrity guest to a reality dance show that she was judging and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show. Farah Khan also got overwhelmed as she wrote, “As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him..i see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of urs.” [sic]