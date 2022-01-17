Farah Khan Reveals Raveena Tandon Warned Her Not To Mess Up 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' Remix

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's recent collaboration in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi gave fans a remixed version of the iconic track Tip Tip Barsa Paani, which originally appeared in Akshay and Raveena Tandon's film Mohra. With Katrina's gorgeous avatar and the leading duo's intense chemistry, the track became a chart bursting hit in no time.

In an interesting revelation surrounding the track, choreographer Farah Khan stated that she was mounted with pressure to live up to everyone's expectations, especially Raveena's. During her recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Main Hoon Na director mentioned how Raveena would often call her up and warn her to not mess things up.

Raveena Tandon warned Farah to not mess up Tip Tip Barsa Paani remix

Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon graced the TKSS sets recently and shared various interesting anecdotes about their friendship as well as work collaborations. Sharing the instance about Raveena's concern regarding the remix, Farah said, "Yeh mereko phone kar kar ke bolti thi, ‘Tu maa ki a***h mat karna iss gaane ki." ("She used to constantly call me and tell me to not mess the song up").

She then mentioned how Raveena was elated once the song came out and called her up saying," Faru, you have done a superb job and Katrina is looking superb.” Kapil then asked Raveena about the instance and the Aranyak actor stated that she had full faith in the choreographer to keep the song's grace and respect intact. "Mujhe itna bharosa tha ki agar koi aur karta na gaana, I think waakeyi mein uska dahi batata ho gaya hota. But Farah ke haath mein tha toh I knew that woh respect aur grace toh zaroor rahega.", she said.

Meanwhile, Raveena will now be starring alongside Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in K.G.F Chapter 2. She has also been winning praises for the crime thriller series Aranyak.

