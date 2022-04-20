Farah Khan Shares 'vintage Pic' Of Abhishek Bachchan & Hrithik Roshan From Her Sangeet

Indian Film Director Farah Khan Kunder took to her Instagram handle and shared a perfect shot of Dhoom 2 co-stars, Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. The pic features Bachchan and Hrithik shaking a leg together as they give amazing expressions amid the same. As mentioned in the caption, the snap was from the Om Shanti Om director's sangeet ceremony.

Farah Khan tied the knot with Shirish Kunder in 2004. Later, in 2008, they became parents to triplets. The couple owns their own production house, named as, "Three's Company".

Farah Khan shares a 'vintage pic' of Abhishek Bachchan & Hrithik Roshan

Uploading the picture, Farah wrote in the caption, "Found an almost vintage pic of these 2 boys from my sangeet.. @bachchan & @hrithikroshan dancing up a storm.. can’t remember to which song.. I was too drunk🤪 can ul guess?" In the pic, the Koi Mil Gaya actor is seen donning a soft pink shirt paired with a black coloured blazer, while Abhishek, who chose to keep it more Indian, chose to wear a beige coloured kurta. The duo could be seen doing similar steps as they placed both of their hands on their chest.

Netizens were quick to react and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen commented, "Would love to see the video of these 2 stars dancing", another one wrote, "You got the best photos !! There is “dil” in the song", and one stated that Abhishek and Hrithik are one of the best duos as cop and thief.

Abhishek and Hrithik on the work front

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi. The Tushar Jalota directorial follows Abhishek's Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a politician, who is determined to pass his 10th standard exam whilst serving his prison term. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi. The actor has multiple films lined up in his pipeline including Lefty, Bachchan Singh, Gulab Jamun and Ghoomer.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in War, alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next starring in a high-octane action flick co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Image: Instagram/@farahkhankunder