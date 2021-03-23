Farah Khan Smells Mangoes At Roadside Stall Amid COVID, Angry Netizen Call It 'unhygienic'

Amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, people have become more cautious while strictly following the COVID protocols. With a rapid increase in the number of cases in the state, filmmaker Farah Khan recently received criticism from fans on social media after she pulled down her mask to smell mangoes at a roadside stall. Fans quickly called out her move and termed it "unhygienic."

Farah Khan criticised for smelling mangoes at stall

Viral Bhayani shared a video of the director and choreographer on Instagram where she is seen meticulously picking out the best and riped mango pieces while expressing her fondness. In the clip, she asked for a ripe mango so that she can consume it immediately. The filmmaker was seen dressed in a Clad in a grey T-shirt and held a big yellow bag while stepping out for shopping fruits. The video of the filmmaker soon got attention on social media after fans called out at her move of sniffing the fruits before purchasing amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Fans quickly stormed the comment section and called it "unhygienic." One of the followers fumed at the move of the filmmaker and wrote, "Mask utaar ke aam kaun soonghta hai COVID time mei wo bhi Maharashtra mein! (who pulls down the mask just to smell mangoes and that too in Maharashtra where the cases are increasing). Another user commented, "What's the point of wearing that mask??" A third user chimed in and wrote, "Smelling mangoes don't make sense, what's the point? stallers shouldn't allow ppl to smell his mangoes, as it is spreading disease and very unhygienic." Another follower echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "The vendor lifted the mango in his hands, handed it over to Farah khan, she took in her hands and smelled it touching to her nose by pulling the mask down. And she touched so many mangoes and smelled them. Do people really know how the virus is really spreading?"

Maharashtra witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases on March 22 with 24,645 persons diagnosed with the deadly virus. On March 22, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,04,327. At present, there are 2,15,241 active cases in the state. With 19,463 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 22,34,330. With Mumbai recording 3260 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state. 58 deaths — 12 from Mumbai, 10 from Mumbai, 6 from Nashik, 4 each from Amravati and Pimpri Chinchwad, three from Aurangabad, two each from Vasai Virar, Raigad, Latur, and Gondia, and one each from Wardha, Satara, Ahmednagar, Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai were reported on March 22.

(Image credit: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

