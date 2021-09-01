Farah Khan Tests Positive For COVID Despite Being Double Vaccinated, Hopes To Recover Soon

Popular Indian filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. Khan, who is currently on board as a judge on the dance reality show, Super Dancer 4, took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, September 1 and confirmed that she has contracted the virus, despite taking both the vaccination doses as well as being surrounded with people who have got both jabs. The Om Shanti Om director also mentioned that she has made sure to inform everyone about her contraction, however, she would urge anyone who has been missed out to get themselves tested. She also hoped for a speedy recovery.

Farah Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Her recently uploaded Instagram story reads

"I WONDER IF THIS HAPPENED COZ I DIDN'T PUT MY 'KAALA TEEKA', DESPITE BEING DOUBLE VACCINATED & WORKING WITH MOSTLY DOUBLE VAXXED PEOPLE... IV STILL MANAGED TO TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID.. IV ALREADY INFORMED EVERONE I CAME IN CONTACT WITH, TO GET TESTED. HOWEVER, IF I HAVE FORGOTTEN SOMEONE (BECAUSE OF OLD AGE N FADING MEMORY) PLS TEST URSELF. HOPING TO RECOVER SOON."

The Main Hoon Na director was seen shooting for the dance reality show with Anurag Basu on Monday, August 30. The filmmaker had also shot for an episode with Amitabh Bachchan for a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Following her frequent shooting schedules, it is likely that Farah might have contracted the virus then. She had been sharing glimpses from the sets of Super Dancer as well as penned a heartfelt note for Rajkummar Rao on his birthday yesterday.

Farah Khan has been a trailblazing personality in the film industry, helming many successful box office hits which are still fan favourites. She is now predominantly seen on the small screen, either hosting or judging several reality shows.

India's COVID-19 tally

Meanwhile, on the national front, India has recorded a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with 41,965 fresh coronavirus infections being reported in the last 24 hours, more than half being from Kerala. The southern state alone witnessed 30,203 cases and 115 deaths yesterday.

The cases came as a big leap from Tuesday's 30,941 cases. The total tally has now reached 32,810,845, and the death toll stands at 439,020 after 460 new fatalities took place. On the other hand, the country vaccinated 1.33 crore people in a single day, creating a record. With this, the cumulative number of doses administered till now is at 654,113,508.

(IMAGE- FARAHKHANKUNDER/ INSTAGRAM)