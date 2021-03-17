Farah Khan To Direct Naga Chaitanya For An Ad; Recalls Working With His Father Nagarjuna

Indian film director, producer, and choreographer, Farah Khan recently took to her Instagram to share a picture with actor Naga Chaitanya. The choreographer announced that she will be working with Naga Chaitanya for an ad film. Friends and fans were quick to react to Farah's post.

Farah Khan will be directing Naga Chaitanya for a commercial

Farah Khan recently took to her official Instagram handle to share with her 2.3 million followers that she will be directing Naga Chaitanya for a commercial. The director wrote that 25 years she choreographed Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna Akkineni who became her friend for life. She further wrote that now she will be directing Nagarjuna's "wonderful boy" for a commercial. The Main Hoon Na director ended her caption with a few hashtags including '#humble', '#lifecomesafullcircle', and '#imreallyold'.

Naga Chaitanya, director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Tabu commented on the picture. Naga Chaitanya wrote that he felt blessed to have got this opportunity and further thanked Farah Khan. Farah Khan replied to his comment saying that Chaitanya was good and non-fussy. Mukesh Chhabra commented with emojis while Tabu wrote 'Best' on the photo.

Apart from friends, Farah's fans and followers also commented on the photo. While many of them were happy to see the two working together, some complimented Farah that she is not old. An Instagram user wrote that Farah is not getting old, but younger day by day.

Farah Khan Kunder Trivia

Farah Khan Kunder is an Indian film director, producer, dancer, and choreographer. The 56-year-old made her choreography debut with Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya in 1981. Farah Khan's songs include Pehla Nasha, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Chale Jaise Hawayein, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Sheila Ki Jawani, Dhoom Taana, Zingaat, Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane, Ghagra, Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala, Wo Ladki Hai Kahan, It's The Time To Disco, Desi Girl and Munni Badnaam Hui. She even appeared in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for a small role. Farah Khan got married to Shirish Kundar in 2004 who was the editor of her debut directorial Main Hoon Na. The couple has three children Czar, Diva, and Anya.

Promo Image Source: Farah Khan Kundar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.