Farah Khan Video Calls Alia Bhatt Amid Wedding Rumours; Excited Fans Say 'Congratulations'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours have got all of their fans excited. As the Bollywood couple has not officially announced their wedding yet, the preparations at their houses are making it clear that the D-day is very near. Recently, Farah Khan's video call to Alia Bhatt from Boston recently fueled the latter's wedding rumours with her longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Farah Khan is currently in Boston for a dance workshop and has been headlining for showing off her goofy side in some viral videos. While recently she was with her dance students, the filmmaker-choreographer fueled Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours by video calling the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor. An Instagram user, who was at Farah Khan's workshop in Boston, shared a video of the choreographer FaceTimining Alia Bhatt, which got her fans excited.

In the video, Farah Khan could be seen talking to Alia Bhatt over the phone, who was sitting with Ranveer Singh. Alia was seen wearing a black coloured saree, while Ranveer was dressed in a green coloured kurta. Farah Khan started the call by asking Alia, "missing me na?" to which the Dear Zindagi actor replied, "a lot." After fans, who were sitting next to Farah Khan, realised the choreographer was talking to Alia Bhatt, they started screaming "Congratulations." Alia asked her fans "for what?" but Farah Khan bid adieu to the actor by blowing some kisses. The Instagram user mentioned it was 4:00 am in India at the time Farah Khan called Alia Bhatt. Seemingly, she was filming for her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding preps

As per several media reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to tie the knot soon. While Pinkvilla reported the actors' nuptials will take place on April 14, any official announcement has not been made by the couple. If reports are to be believed, the couple's nuptials will be held at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Their pre-wedding festivities are expected to be held at RK Studios. The couple's Mehendi ceremony will allegedly take place on April 13, while their Haldi ceremony will be held early on April 14.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@farahkhankunder