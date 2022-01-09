Farah Khan's B'day: Madhuri Dixit, Malaika & Others Pen Wishes For 'Om Shanti Om' Director

Bollywood's ace director and choreographer Farah Khan is clocking her 57th birthday today, with wishes pouring in from her fans, close family members and friends. Among myriad celebrities, the prominent artist received special gestures from Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Patralekha, Huma Qureshi and others. While Madhuri wished her 'dearest' colleague a year full of madness and inimitable energy, Malaika shared a selfie of the duo, noting how Farah is making the Chaiyya Chaiyya star dance to her moves since 1998.

Others like Maniesh Paul, Raveena Tandon, Aditi Rao Hydari also shared adorable glimpses with the birthday girl as they wished her.

Madhuri Dixit, Malaika and other celebs pen birthday wishes for Farah Khan

Taking to her Twitter handle, Madhuri shared a candid glimpse with Farah as they play around with a tub of popcorn. Along with it, she wrote, "Birthday greetings to my dearest @TheFarahKhan. Wishing you another year full of madness and an inimitable energy. Big hugs & loads of love to you." For the uninitiated, the duo has collaborated on myriad projects, one of them being the upbeat track from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani called Ghagra. They also worked together in the 2002 romantic drama Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Birthday greetings to my dearest @TheFarahKhan. Wishing you another year full of madness and an inimitable energy. Big hugs & loads of love to you 🤗 pic.twitter.com/jzzYOtt7gf — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora shared a selfie with Farah and wrote, "making me dance to ur tune since '98...love you, my friend." Farah reposted her story and responded by noting, "Lov u @malaikaaroraofficial may the dances never stop".

Raveena Tandon shared a goofy selfie alongside Farah where the duo can be pouting for the camera in the midst of getting ready. "Happy birthday daaaarrllinng farruuu. May we pout and be poutier ever after! With all our love for yakhni, Kashmiri Chic and you". she wrote.

Newlywed actor Patralekha, who also had Farah in attendance at her wedding, shared a love-filled picture of her and Rajkummar Rao hugging Farah tightly. "Happy Birthday @farahkhankunder ma'am. Wishing you only love and happiness. I love you." Sikander Kher also shared a monochrome picture with the director and wrote, "Farah ka janamdin hai! Sabko ek ek kamal ka one liner Mubarak ho." Other celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Manish Malhotra sent birthday wishes to her.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @MADHURI DIXIT/@FARAH KHAN/ @MALAIKA ARORA