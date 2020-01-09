Farah Khan's Birthday Wish From Sania Mirza Is All Things Funny And Cute

Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan is celebrating her birthday today. And seems like Farah has been very busy attending her birthday wishes as she wasn’t able to answer her best friend’s call. Tennis star Sania Mirza took to Instagram to convey her birthday wishes to Farah Khan.

Along with the funny yet cute post, Sania also revealed that she tried calling Farah but she was busy on another call. And sent her birthday wishes through Instagram. Sania also said a lot of nice things about Farah. She complimented her for everything that she has done in the past. Check out Sania’s birthday post for her close friend, Farah Khan.

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan share a close bond with each other. As the duo went on the record to talk about their friendship and how they make time to meet each other. Sania also revealed how they are so opposite from each other but still get along with each other. Sania had once said, “I cannot dance to save my life and Farah cannot play any sport. Hence we are fit for each other.”

The ladies have been very thick for a long time and last year, it was Farah Khan who broke the news of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's first child, Izhaan. The Tennis star is enthusiastic about making a comeback and is training hard to return to the court. In a recent interview, the six-time Grand Slam winner revealed that she missed tennis a lot during pregnancy and is hopeful of a strong comeback later this year.

Image courtesy: Sania Mirza Instagram

