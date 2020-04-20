Farah Khan's Daughter Anya Raises Rs 1 Lakh By Selling Sketches,uses Money To Feed Animals

Bollywood director Farah Khan, earlier on Monday took to her social media accounts and shared that her 12-year-old daughter Anya Kunder has raised an amount of Rs 1 lakh by sketching pictures of pets and selling them. She added that the money will be used to feed stray animals and provide food packages to the poor.

As of this morning Anya has raised 1LAKH RS.. by diligently sketching for donations.. b4 n after school and all weekends.. thank you to all who ordered sketches n donated so generously!♥️all being used to feed strays n needy🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6m9O5spT77 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 20, 2020

Farah Khan has been updating her social media with the marvellous work that her children have undertaken to ensure the safety of animals while the rest of the world is under lockdown imposed by the government. Recently, Farah Khan shared a video of a brand new rap made by her son, Czar Kunder.

The song, titled Need to Survive, was all about the health crisis that is going on right now. The 12-year-old not only impressed his mom, Farah Khan, but he also stunned her fans and followers with his brilliant performance.

