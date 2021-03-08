Fardeen Khan Celebrates 47th Birthday; "then And Now" Photos Of The Actor

Indian actor Fardeen Khan celebrates his 47th birthday today. He made his acting debut in 1998 with a leading role in the romantic film Prem Aggan, which garnered him a Filmfare award for Best Male Debut. Fardeen Khan's movies include Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Om Jai Jagadish, No Entry, Heyy Babyy and more. The actor took a hiatus from acting in 2010 in order to be able to focus on his family. Over the years, Fardeen has had a few different looks as the actor has gone through some major transformations. On the occasion of Fardeen Khan's birthday, take a look at his impressive transformation below.

Fardeen Khan's then and now photos

Before his break from films

In the 2000s, Fardeen Khan was at the height of his career, doing both critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies with majors stars like Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Urmila Matondkar and others. Fardeen appeared in a movie called Kitne Door Kitne Paas with actress Amrita Arora and Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein with actress Richa Pallod. Here are some stills of Fardeen Khan from the films showing off his good looks in the 2000s.

Also read: Fardeen Khan's Quiz: Did You Know The 'Fida' Actor Had A Connection With Hrithik Roshan?

During his break from films

Indian actor Fardeen Khan decided to take a break from the movie industry in 2010 claiming he needed to focus on his family. Fardeen's last film on the big screen was also his only release in 2010 which was Dulha Mil Gaya, in which he played the character of Donsai alongside Sushmita Sen and Ishita Sharma. in 2016, amidst his break from the film industry, photos of Fardeen Khan who had then gained weight started to appear on the internet which resulted in a number of unsolicited opinions on social media from trolls. Fans of the actor were also shocked by the actor's photos. Take a look at some of the photos below.

Also read: If You Loved Fardeen Khan's 'No Entry', Here Are Other Comedy Movies To Watch

The Present

Fardeen Khan has had an impressive transformation as the actor was recently spotted outside a director's office looking absolutely fit. Fardeen even posed for the paparazzi, something which the actor was not all for, for many years. Take a look at Fardeen Khan's photos from a few months ago in which the actor looks amazing.

Also read: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In The Sun With 'fruity' Pic; Katrina And Jacqueline Comment

Also read: Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Childhood Picture Of Sons Arin And Ryan; Calls Them Her Babies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.