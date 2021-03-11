Fardeen Khan Spotted After A Long Time, Joins Gathering At Ramesh Taurani's Residence

Fardeen Khan was recently spotted in public after a very long time. The Heyy Baby actor was spotted outside film producer Ramesh Taurani’s residence. During his rare outing, Fardeen Khan also interacted with the paparazzi.

Fardeen Khan spotted for the first time in few months

Fardeen Khan made head turns with his recent weight loss transformation. The Dulha Mlil Gaya actor was recently spotted outside Bollywood film producer Ramesh Taurani’s residence in Mumbai. During this visit, Fardeen Khan sported a salmon coloured-shirt and white pants.

He posed for a few pictures for the paparazzi. He even interacted with them a bit and also spoke some other guests present during this gathering at Taurani’s house. Watch this video below.

Fardeen Khan’s recent outing promoted many interesting fan comments. Many people took the comment section and talked about how they were glad to see Fardeen in public after a long time. One fan wrote, “Eager to watch him back on screen”. While another fan commented, “Happy to see Fardeen Khan so fit again. He is one of my favourites”. One fan simply commented, “Fardeen bhai”. Take a look at these comments on Fardeen Khan’s video here.

Back in December 2020, Fardeen Khan was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office in Mumbai. During this outing, Fardeen Khan’s transformation was visible. The Heyy Babyy actor seemed to have shed plenty of kilos. This outing even sparked rumours that Fardeen Khan might soon make his comeback in Bollywood.

Fardeen Khan : Chocolate boy to rosugulla boi. pic.twitter.com/6XJ4N81NoZ — SUPERaMAN (@superaman007) May 20, 2016

Back in 2016, Fardeen Khan went viral on social media. In these photos, Fardeen Khan had gained weight and he was then trolled for the same. In an interview with Hindustan Times, talking about his weight loss journey the Bollywood actor said he wanted to reclaim himself and not just work on his looks but on his energy levels. After the weight loss transformation, Fardeen Khan said that he feels like he is 25-year-old once again. He added that he feels motivated to work again and is happy and feels great.

Fardeen Khan marked his Bollywood debut with the 1998 film, Prem Aggan. He even the Filmfare best debut award for the same. He and Urmila Matondkar’s film Jungle directed by Ram Gopal Varma helped him progress his career in the industry. Fardeen then starred in a few rom coms like Heyy Babyy, All the Best: Fun Begins, and Life Partner. His last film was the 2010 film, Dulha Mil Gaya.

