Fardeen Khan Spotted After Months; To Join Hands With Riteish Deshmukh For Next Project

Last Updated: 14th October, 2021 19:10 IST

Kookie Gulati will helm the film and he is excited about working with the Riteish-Fardeen duo.

The upcoming film is touted to be a thriller and will be produced by Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films.

'Visfot' will be an adaptation of 'Rock, Paper, Scissor' (2012), which was Venezuela’s official entry to the Oscar Awards that year.

Riteish Deshmukh was also seen at the T Series office on Thursday as he and Fardeen Khan are currently gearing up for their next film.

Fardeen Khan was spotted after months as he arrived at the T Series office in Andheri donning a white shirt and sunglasses.

