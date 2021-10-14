Last Updated:

Fardeen Khan Spotted After Months; To Join Hands With Riteish Deshmukh For Next Project

Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh were spotted in Andheri on Thursday. The duo is currently gearing up for their next project, 'Visfot'.

Adelle Fernandes
Fardeen Khan
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Fardeen Khan was spotted after months as he arrived at the T Series office in Andheri donning a white shirt and sunglasses.

Riteish Deshmukh
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Riteish Deshmukh was also seen at the T Series office on Thursday as he and Fardeen Khan are currently gearing up for their next film.

Riteish Deshmukh
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

According to a media statement, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan will join hands for a film titled 'Visfot'.

Riteish Deshmukh
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Visfot' will be an adaptation of 'Rock, Paper, Scissor' (2012), which was Venezuela’s official entry to the Oscar Awards that year.

Fardeen Khan
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The upcoming film is touted to be a thriller and will be produced by Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films.

Riteish Deshmukh
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan starrer will be presented by T-Series and Sanjay Gupta.

Fardeen Khan
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kookie Gulati will helm the film and he is excited about working with the Riteish-Fardeen duo.

