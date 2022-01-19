Fardeen Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Writes 'get Tested If In Doubt'

With the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the country owing to the Omicron variant, many celebrities have been diagnosed with the virus. From Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh to now Fardeen Khan, prominent members of the industry contracted the virus in recent times. Announcing his diagnosis via social media, Fardeen quipped that he's 'fortunately' asymptomatic, and further urged everyone to get themselves tested if in the slightest bit of doubt.

Fardeen Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, January 19, the No Entry actor said, 'Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately, I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating.' Take a look.

Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating. 🙏🙏 — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) January 19, 2022

Fans reacted to Fardeen's post with 'get well soon' messages and told him to not worry. One Twitterati wrote, "Inshallah you will get well soon. My prayers are with you. Take a good care of ur self.." while another quipped "Don't worry Bhaiya you will be recover soon".

Don't worry Bhaiya you will be recover soon — Ghouse Khan (@GhouseK65248088) January 19, 2022

Inshallah you will get well soon.

My prayers are with you.🤲

Take a good care of ur self..🧿 — K.Rose4u (@kRoses4u) January 19, 2022

Take care Fardeen sir I pray for you you my world my life 😘😘😍😍😍 please please take care your self 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Zaid n shaikh Shaikh (@ZaidnshaikhSha2) January 19, 2022

Fardeen will be making his comeback to the showbiz with Sanjay Gupta's upcoming film titled Visfot. The film is an official remake of the Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors that released in the year 2012. In his Bollywood career, Fardeen has been a part of many commercial hits like Pyaar tune Kya Kiya, Om Jai Jagadish, Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein, Khushi, Bhoot.

Meanwhile, other celebrities like Mrunal Thakur, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Lata Mangeshkar among others have also tested positive for the virus recently. Singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to her recent health updates, her health is being monitored constantly by the doctors.

