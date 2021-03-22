Fardeen Khan's Transformation Takes Internet By Storm, Fans Say Actor 'Reversed Time'

Fardeen Khan has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. However, the actor has been making the headlines again for all the right reasons. Fardeen Khan's transformation pictures are going viral all over the internet. Thanks to celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the netizens got to see a much leaner and dapper look of Fardeen Khan after ages. For all the people who are wondering about Fardeen Khan's photos, and his amazing body transformation, here is everything you need to know about it.

Fardeen Khan's transformation leaves fans surprised

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of Fardeen Khan on his Instagram handle. In the pictures shared by Aalim Hakim, Fardeen Khan looks dapper in his lean avatar and with a recent haircut by the hairstylist. In the pictures, Fardeen Khan is seen rocking a denim shirt and brown sunglasses. He captioned the picture as, “When Good Looks Take Over And Your Job Gets Easier. The Handsome *Fardeen Khan* Is Back With A Bang ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥” Here is a look at Fardeen Khan's photos.

As soon as Fardeen Khan's Instagram photos were shared by Aalim Hakim, the netizens took the comments section by storm. A lot of fans were in awe of his amazing transformation. During his break from the movies, Fardeen Khan's photos had started to appear on the internet in which he had seemed to gain weight. The pictures had resulted in a number of unsolicited opinions on social media. However, these recent pictures had earned praises from the netizens. Various fans commented on Fardeen Khan's photos on Instagram with fire emojis and applauded his return. One of the fans wrote, “ðŸ”¥ðŸ™Œhappy to see him backðŸ”¥â¤ï¸” while another commented by saying “Whatta transformationðŸ‘” Here is a look at some of the comments on Fardeen Khan's Instagram photos.

Fardeen Khan's photos

During the 2000s Fardeen Khan was at the peak of his acting career. He had featured in several commercial and critically acclaimed movies. He made his acting debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan. Some of his other notable movies include Heyy Babyy, All the Best: Fun Begins and Life Partner. His last appearance in movies came with the 2010 movie Dulha Mil Gaya. Around 2016, pictures started doing the rounds on the internet in which he seemed to have gained a lot of weight. However, the actor is now back again in a leaner look. Here is a look at Fardeen Khan's transformation.

Image Credits: Aalim Hakim Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.