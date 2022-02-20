Farhan Akhtar & Hrithik Roshan Recreate ZNMD's 'Senorita' Dance At Former's Wedding; Watch

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Farhan Akhtar has finally tied the knot with popular VJ Shibani Dandekar in a fairytale wedding ceremony in Khandala on February 19. The wedding was attended by the duo's close family and friends from the industry like Hrithik Roshan and his family. Pictures from the ceremony that surfaced online showed the beautiful bride dressed in red while Akhtar wore a black suit with a black bow tie. Another video has surfaced on social media in which Hrithik and Farhan could be seen shaking their legs on the song 'Senorita' from their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, also starring Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Hrithik and Farhan shake legs on 'Senorita'

Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar co-starred in the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The duo did some hook steps on the famous song 'Senorita'. The video features Hrithik Roshan donning a White Kurta Pyjama and a peach Nehru jacked over the Kurta, while Farhan looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

More on ZNMD

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most popular youth films to be have been released in the last decade. The movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment, tells the story of three childhood friends Kabir, Imran, and Arjun, who take a vacation in Spain before Kabir's marriage. The trip turns into an opportunity to mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with life and combat their worst fears.

All about Farhan and Shibani's wedding

The couple tied the knot on February 19 in a private ceremony which was attended by celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar, Amrita Arora, Shibani's sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar. For an unversed, the couple met on the sets of a reality show called I Can Do That. Shibani was a contestant of the show, while Akhtar was the host. After several rumours surfaced online, the duo made it official in 2018. From Valentine's day posts to random appreciation posts, their relationship was adored by many fans.

Image: Twitter/@Monika Rawal