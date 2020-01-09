Farhan Akhtar Turns 45: Birthday Boy's Best Collaborations With Father Javed Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar has often wowed the audience with his acting and crafting skills in many of his Bollywood projects. The powerhouse of talent, Farhan Akhtar turns 45 on January 9, 2020. The actor is also known as the son of veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. Javed Akhtar has collaborated with his son Farhan for numerous Bollywood projects.

Here are a few of the collaborated projects that weaved magic on screen.

Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan Akhtar marked his directorial debut with 2001 released Dil Chahta Hai. Though the film did average business on the box-office but after its television premiere, the audience praised the film. The story of the film was written by the father-son duo, Javed and Farhan Akhtar. The coming-of-age drama entered the all-time favourite movies list of many.

READ | Farhan Akhtar's Reaction On CAA At Mumbai Protest Is Now A Meme; Smriti Irani Reacts

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The key highlight of the multi-starrer film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is the poem recited by one of the lead characters, Imraan. The short-poems about life, faith, and courage, which gave an insight into life, were written by Javed Akhtar. The critics and the audience appreciated the small poetry pieces recited in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

READ | Farhan Akhtar's Look From 'Toofan' Woos Hrithik, Varun And Other Celebs; See Here

Lakshay

The father-son duo again stole the hearts of the audience as a director-writer duo with the 2004's release Lakshay. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Farhan as a director crafted the screenplay written by Javed Akhtar beautifully. Though the film received a lukewarm response at the box-office, it managed to impress the critics.

READ | Farhan Akhtar's Dating History, From Adhuna Bhabani To Shibani Dandekar

Rock On

In the 2008's release, Rock On, Farhan Akhtar worked as an actor, whereas Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics of its songs. Socha Hai and titled track Rock On among others were vocalised by Farhan in the film. Javed's lyrics and Farhan's voice made their way to the hearts of the audience.

READ | Farhan Akhtar's Trainer Darrell Foster Reveals What The Actor Did To Get The Toofan Look

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

The duo, Javed and Farhan Akhtar, credited as producer and lyrics writer in the Aamir Khan starrer Talaash. The mystery-drama was praised by the critics for its story and specifically for the soundtrack. The film released in 2012 and is produced by Farhan. He also penned the dialogues for the Reema Kagti directorial.

Upcoming projects on Farhan Akhtar

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in October 2019's release, The Sky Is Pink. The film bagged praises from the critics and the audience. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming sports-drama titled Toofan. The film will also feature Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.