Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar All Set To Register Their Marriage Soon: Reports

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau, Shibani Dandekar. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the celebrity couple is looking forward to registering their marriage on February 21, this year. A source told the outlet that 'wedding was on cards for the pair as they have been in love for the longest time now.'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie knot in February 2022?

As per the report, a source close to them has revealed that they have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have 'finally decided to take things to the next level.' The source also told the outlet that their relationship will take a new turn on February 21 as 'they will take the formal vows to be partners for life.'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for almost four years now. They have been dishing major relationship goals for their fans and followers. The duo is often seen painting the town red with their public appearances and on social media handles. Check out their posts below.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Farhan has been gearing up for his next directorial venture, Jee Le Zara, which ensembles three A-Listers- Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. The film will go on floors in the second half of 2022. The filmmakers have planned to release it sometime next year. Touted to be a buddy project, the three protagonists will take a road trip across India in the film. Farhan will be donning the director's cap after a decade post Don 2, which was released in 2011.

Image: Instagram/@shibanidandekar