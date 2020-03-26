Javed Akhtar Announces That IPRS Will Provide Financial Support To Over 3,000 Musicians

Lyricist Javed Akhtar who also happens to be the chairman of Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) recently announced that the society will be providing monetary support the less fortunate class during the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. In the video, Javed Akhtar declared relief packages for musicians belonging to the weaker class of the society. The funds will reportedly pay over three thousand musicians for them to make ends meet amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar's wife and a noted actor in the Hindi film industry shared the former's video on Twitter. Check it out below -

Javed Akhtar's video shared by Shabana Azmi

IPRS pledges support to the vulnerable in the music industry pic.twitter.com/t88IFbzAw3 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 26, 2020

In the video, lyricist Javed Akhtar stated that the nation is currently facing an unprecedented challenge. As the government has been trying their best to flatten the curve of the ongoing coronavirus, Javed Akhtar shared that there are a few responsibilities which the citizens also have to adhere to. The Padma Shri winner Javed Akhtar also noted that despite the restrictions which have been put upon citizens, there are still many ways one can help others around them.

Talking about the initiative taken by the IPRS, Javed Akhtar shared that the society is recognised by the government, thus has a right to collect royalties of musicians, composers, lyricists, etc. With over 3,000 artists/musicians under substandard financial condition, IPRS will be providing financial relief to such people. Javed Akhtar noted that it becomes the responsibility of people living in comfortable financial situations to help the less fortunate during such testing times. In conclusion, Javed Akhtar stated that the IPRS has decided to provide financial support to each and every person of the society, in order for them to get through the coronavirus lockdown.

